Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walks the ramp to weave PM Modi's vision of 'Mission Life'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walks the ramp in Gandhinagar

NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) Gandhinagar collaborated with the Government of India to organise a grand fashion show as part of the G20 Finance Ministers' Cultural Dinners. The event took place in the capital city of Gujarat, Gandhinagar. It was held under the G20 umbrella and showcased India's rich cultural heritage and vibrant fashion industry to world leaders attending the G20 summit. The gala event was also attended by the Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel along with the top banking officials of the G20.

Rohit Kansal, Director General, NIFT also attended the cultural fashion show.

Main attraction of the event

The major highlight of the show was when India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel along with the ace fashion designers Ritu Bery, Anju Modi, and Payal Jain walked the ramp.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at NIFT Gandhinagar's event

Under the leadership of Dr Sameer Sood, the Director of NIFT Gandhinagar, the faculties and students meticulously planned and executed every aspect of the event, bringing to life the vision of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Mission LiFE.'

He said that the event served as a global platform to exhibit the traditional crafts of India, symbolising the unity and interdependence of all living and non-living beings. The showcase exemplified the deep reverence for the Five Elements (Wind, Fire, Earth, Water, and Sky) found in ancient Indian scriptures.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEThe gala event was organised by NIFT Gandhinagar

What is PM Modi's vision 'Mission LiFE'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an India-led global movement at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow with a vision to promote environmental conservation and sustainable living.

The mission aims to harness the wisdom of ancient Indian scriptures and traditions to inspire positive behavioral changes at the individual and community levels.

