Father's Day 2022: 5 Unique gift ideas for dads that say 'you are special'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARURPARENTINGCREW Father's day 2022 gifting guide

Happy Father’s Day 2022: Father's Day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude and admiration for our dads. Just like our mothers, our fathers also need special care and appreciation all year long. They silently work hard to keep their family happy and secure. This father’s day, make him feel special by giving unique gifts and pampering him with your love.

Tech Gadgets

Dads are super special for everyone. If your dad is tech-savvy and likes to try new tech tools every once in a while, then make his day more special by giving him tech gadgets like earpods, headphones, portable speakers to listen to music, smartwatch, back and neck massager, etc.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tech gadgets

Socks Gift Box

These beautiful and elegant sock gift boxes from SockSoho make for a perfect Father's Day gift. With premium-quality combed cotton and Scottish Lisle cotton, these socks are made to give your feet the softness and comfort it deserves. Additional, they have anti-bacterial properties and will help make your dad feel special.

Image Source : SOCKSOHO Socks Gift Box

Jaypee Plus Power Meal

This lunch box comes with an intelligent plug-n-heat feature with quick heating technology, and a 45-minutes auto cut-off feature with LED light display. The display uses the built-in thermostat to keep you informed of the temperature of the contents. It is optimised for use with a 3-cavity format, 2 stainless steel containers, and a separate compartment where all the cavity lids are leak-proof. This is a perfect choice for a businessman father. This gift screams that you love him and want to take care of him.

Image Source : JAYPEE Jaypee Plus Power Meal

Jaypee plus Steel Shaker

This Stainless steel shaker by Jaypee Plus is for those dads who love a good boost of protein after a healthy workout. It is useful for various purposes such as a protein shaker, for drinking water, storing beverages etc. The shaker has a blending steel ball whisk which whips around in the bottle effectively, making it perfect for mixing powdered drinks or supplements quickly.

Image Source : JAYPEE Jaypee plus Steel Shaker

Portable grill oven

If your dad is a big foodie and likes to cook occasionally as well, then gifting a portable grill oven is not a bad option. Especially with the change in the season, steamy mouthwatering barbecues made on a grill are something to enjoy with your dad on Father’s day!