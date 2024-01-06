Ekadashi 2024: Comprehensive list of Ekadashi fasting dates for the year

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Comprehensive list of Ekadashi fasting dates for the year

Ekadashi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. It occurs every eleventh day after Purnima (full moon) and Amavasya (new moon). Divided into Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, each half of the month contains an Ekadashi. On this day, devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. In this article, we will explore the various aspects of Ekadashi and provide a complete list of fasting days for the year 2024.

Understanding Ekadashi: Significance and Rituals

Ekadashi is a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is believed to hold immense spiritual significance. The word "Ekadashi" itself means the eleventh day, as it falls on the eleventh day after the full moon or new moon. The month is divided into Krishna Paksha, the period after the full moon, and Shukla Paksha, the period after the new moon. Each Paksha consists of an Ekadashi, resulting in a total of twenty-four to twenty-six Ekadashis in a year.

On the day of Ekadashi, devotees follow specific rituals to honor Lord Vishnu. The fasting rituals begin with rising early and taking a bath. It is customary to wear fresh clothes and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Throughout the day, devotees consume only sattvik food, which includes milk, fruits, and dry fruits. The consumption of sattvik food is believed to purify the mind and body. Additionally, devotees listen to the Ekadashi Vrat Katha, which narrates the significance and purpose of each Ekadashi.

Ekadashi Fasting Days in 2024

Here is a complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year 2024:

January 7, 2024 – Saphala Ekadashi

January 21, 2024 – Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

February 6, 2024 – Shattila Ekadashi

February 20, 2024 – Jaya Ekadashi

March 7, 2024 - Vijaya Ekadashi

March 20, 2024 - Amalaki Ekadashi

April 5, 2024 - Papmochani Ekadashi

April 19, 2024 - Kamada Ekadashi

May 4, 2024 - Varuthini Ekadashi

May 19, 2024 - Mohini Ekadashi

June 2, 2024 - Apara Ekadashi

June 18, 2024 - Nirjala Ekadashi

July 2, 2024 - Yogini Ekadashi

July 17, 2024 - Devshayani Ekadashi

July 21, 2024 - Kamika Ekadashi

August 16, 2024 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

August 29, 2024 - Aja Ekadashi

September 14, 2024 - Parsva Ekadashi

September 28, 2024 - Indira Ekadashi

October 13, 2024 - Papankusha Ekadashi

October 28, 2024 - Rama Ekadashi

November 12, 2024 - Devutthana Ekadashi

November 26, 2024 - Utpanna Ekadashi

December 11, 2024 - Mokshada Ekadashi

December 26, 2024 - Saphala Ekadashi

Significance of Ekadashi Fasting:

Fasting on Ekadashi is believed to bestow numerous spiritual and physical benefits. It is considered an act of devotion and a way to purify the mind and body. The fast is observed from sunrise to the next day's sunrise, spanning approximately twenty-four hours. By abstaining from regular meals and consuming only sattvik food, devotees aim to cultivate discipline, self-control, and a deeper connection with Lord Vishnu.

Each Ekadashi has its own unique significance and purpose. For example, Saphala Ekadashi is associated with the fulfilment of desires, while Mohini Ekadashi is believed to bring beauty and charm. Devotees fast on these specific days to seek the blessings and divine grace of Lord Vishnu.

