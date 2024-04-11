Eid-al-Fitr 2024: People greet, celebrate with loved ones across India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK People celebrate Eid 2024 from different parts of India.

Eid-al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk. This year, Eid-al-Fitr falls on April 11, 2024, and people all across India are celebrating this joyous occasion with high spirits.

Eid-al-Fitr is a time for celebration, forgiveness, and gratitude. After a month of fasting and spiritual reflection, Muslims come together to celebrate with their loved ones and express their thanks to God for his blessings. It is a time to reconnect with family and friends, spread love and happiness, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood.

In India, Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. As a country that prides itself on its diversity, people from all walks of life come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. From bustling cities to small villages, the spirit of Eid can be felt everywhere.

The preparations for Eid start well in advance. Markets are filled with shoppers buying new clothes, gifts, and sweets. Houses are cleaned and decorated with colourful lights and lanterns. Women prepare traditional delicacies like biryani, sheer khurma, and sewaiyan to share with their loved ones. Children are excitedly waiting for their new clothes and gifts from their elders.

On the day of Eid, people wake up before dawn to offer special prayers at mosques. The atmosphere is filled with a sense of peace and harmony as people bow down in prayer and seek forgiveness from God. After the prayers, people greet each other with warm hugs and exchange greetings such as "Eid Mubarak" which means "Blessed Eid". Children excitedly run around in their new clothes, distributing sweets and receiving Eidi, which is a gift of money given by elders.

One of the most beautiful aspects of Eid-al-Fitr in India is the unity and inclusivity displayed by people of different faiths. Non-Muslims also join in the celebrations, sharing in the joy and happiness of their Muslim brothers and sisters. It is heartwarming to see people from different backgrounds coming together to celebrate this festival, breaking barriers and spreading love.

Now, let us see how people across India are celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024:

To offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, devotees gather in Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow, UP.

People offer Namaz in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Large numbers of people gather at Sijubari Dargah in Hatigaon, Guwahati to offer Namaz.

As the day progresses, families and friends gather for a grand feast. The aroma of delicious food fills the air as people indulge in mouth-watering delicacies. A sense of joy and togetherness pervades the atmosphere as people share stories, laughter, and memories.

In big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, grand Eid fairs are organised where people can enjoy traditional performances, and shop for handmade crafts and delicious food from different parts of India. These fairs are a perfect representation of the diversity and richness of Indian culture.

As we celebrate Eid-al-Fitr 2024, let us celebrate the true essence of this festival and continue to spread love, peace, and harmony in our communities. Eid Mubarak to all!

