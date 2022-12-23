Do you know Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal's win is inspired by Miss Universe Sushmita Sen?

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sargam Koushal won the Mrs World 2022 title for India after 21 years

Sargam Koushal scripted history recently. The Jammu-based model brought home the Mrs World crown 21 years after Aditi Govitrikar won the title in 2001. After her glorious crowning moment in Los Angeles, USA, where she bagged the title after defeating beauty queens from 63 countries, Sargam is back in India. When she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Friday, fans and family members waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of the pageant winner. Later, in a conversation with India TV, Sargam spoke about her journey and shared her aspirations.

Mrs World Sargam Koushal speaks about her family

After 21 years, the Mrs World title has come to India. Sargam Koushal of Jammu was crowned in Los Angeles, USA. Sargam spoke candidly about her childhood dream in a special conversation with India TV. She shared that her father GS Kaushal, who was a bank manager, wanted her to win beauty pageants like Sushmita Sen. He also wanted his daughter to wear the crown like Sushmita Sen and other beauty queens. Sargam's father also bought a black and white calendar on which Sushmita Sen's coronation picture, from the time she won the Miss Universe title in 1994, was printed. GS Kaushal then asked his daughter to draw Sushmita's sketch.

Sargam Koushal fulfills father's dream with pageant victory

At the time, Sargam Koushal used to do sketching. After a lot of effort, she made the sketch of Sushmita Sen with Miss Universe crown. Her father told her that he wanted his daughter to win the title like Sushmita Sen. WIth her victory, she has done her parents, the city and the entire nation proud.

Sargam's husband is a Navy officer. Along with her father GS Koushal, her husband Aditya Manohar Sharma has also contributed a lot in bringing her to this point. Is Sargam fostering the dream of entering into films? Sargam said she has no such plans at the moment. In fact, she is eager to sit down with her family and eat rice and lentils.

