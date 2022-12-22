Disha Patani, Mira Kapoor, Mouni Roy show off hot bodies in trendy black outfits perfect for partywear

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Take a look at celebrities stunning in black outfits

Black outfits for women never go out of trend. For a party during the evening time, black is the perfect choice of colour. Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai in stunning black outfits that not only looked high-fashion but also complemented their slender figures. Looking at these beautiful ladies will make anyone go weak in their knees. Let's decode what Disha, Mira and Mouni wore for their respective outings and how you can replicate their looks for your night out.

Disha Patani rocks a cut-out dress

Cut-out dresses have really caught up in trend this year. Disha Patani is known to take her fashion quotient a notch higher every time she steps out. For a recent party, she looked stunning in a black cut-out dress with strings. The asymmetrical mini dress caught everyone's attention as it hugged Disha's perfect body nicely. She complete her look in high heels. She also carried a ruffled stole to beat the chill. This outfit is perfect for a night out with friends or a party.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDisha Patani in a black cut out dress

Mira Kapoor stuns in slip dress

Mira Kapoor, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, never goes wrong with her outfit choices. Her style statement is chic and recently she brought her A-game in fashion to the fore as she stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a black and white satin strappy slip dress. Mira's figure was accentuated in the dress and she looked absolutely stunning.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMira Kapoor in a slip dress

Mouni Roy

A woman can never go wrong with a black dress at a party and Mouni Roy proved it right. She stepped out with her husband Suraj Nambiar and rocked a one-shoulder LBD with net work around the shoulder. She completed the look in high heels and a small handbag with a chain wrapped around her shoulder.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy in a little black dress with off shoulder

