Concerned about your child's weight? 5 crucial steps to improve their lifestyle

Childhood obesity is a significant health concern that can impact children and teenagers, leading to a higher likelihood of obesity in adulthood. This condition increases the risk of developing various health issues in the future, including type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels. Additionally, individuals affected by childhood obesity may experience negative health consequences such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), respiratory problems like asthma and sleep apnea, joint pain, hormonal imbalances, and a shortened lifespan in adulthood. These are some of the lifestyle mistakes that can cause trouble for children.

According to Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lulla Nagar, Pune, it's crucial to address the lifestyle mistakes that can jeopardize your child's health. One common error is relying on convenience foods that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. These choices not only contribute to weight gain but also set the stage for future health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Prioritizing nutritious food choices and promoting an active lifestyle are key steps in preventing childhood obesity and ensuring a healthy future for your little ones.

Excessive screen time has become a prevalent habit among children today. A large number of children are spending significant amounts of time on sedentary activities such as playing video games, surfing the internet, and watching TV. This has resulted in an increase in screen time and a decrease in outdoor activities, ultimately contributing to a lack of physical exercise and worsening the obesity crisis among young people.

Sedentary behaviour not only leads to physical inactivity but also encourages mindless snacking and poor eating habits. Encouraging outdoor play and limiting screen time can help combat these detrimental effects on your child's health.

To address the issue of obesity among children and teenagers, specific actions need to be implemented.

A well-rounded diet: Despite children's preference for junk food and sweets, parents must promote the consumption of nutrient-rich foods and limit processed food intake. Incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into their diet can effectively nourish their bodies and reduce the risk of obesity and lifestyle-related illnesses. Avoiding processed foods: It is essential to instil healthy eating habits in children from an early age by setting a positive example through nutritious foods, limiting the consumption of fast food, sugary beverages, candy, and processed snacks is key. Engage in physical activities: To counteract sedentary behaviours, it is important to prioritize physical activities for children within schools and communities. Encourage your child to participate in outdoor games and consider enrolling them in sports such as football or cricket to enhance their fitness levels. Regulate screen time: It is crucial to set limits on how much they use electronic devices. Make sure your child gets enough sleep: Not getting adequate rest can disrupt hormone levels and result in heightened cravings. Therefore, parents should prioritize ensuring their children get sufficient sleep every night.

