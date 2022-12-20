Christmas 2022: Why is it celebrated on December 25? The facts may surprise you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Christmas 2022

Christmas 2022: A time of joyous celebration with family and friends is here! The entire world celebrates Christmas on December 25 and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The day of Christmas is all about giftings and spreading happiness. It’s time to jingle and show gratitude and express love your everyone. It is a common belief that Christmas is the birthday of Jesus but honestly, the Bible never mentions the birthday of Jesus. Thus, leaving us asking, why do we celebrate Christmas on December 25?

Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?

Christmas, the holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated by a majority of Christians on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar. Christmas is an abbreviation of Christ's mass. But early Christians did not celebrate his birth, as no one knows on which date Jesus was actually born. Also, it is not even mentioned in the Bible.

The Roman empire had not adopted Christianity in the 3rd century. They earlier celebrated the rebirth of the Unconquered Sun Sol Invictus on December 25th. According to the Washington Post, the earliest mention of December 25 as Jesus’ birthday comes from a mid-fourth-century Roman almanac that lists the death dates of various Christian bishops and martyrs. The first date listed, December 25, is marked: natus Christus in Betleem Judeae: “Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judea … ” So, almost 300 years after Jesus was born, we finally find people observing his birth in mid-winter.”

Meanwhile, the true meaning of Christmas is spreading love and enjoying the festivities with your loved ones. Make this Christmas and New Year all about your family and get together for a special time at home. More importantly, take care of each other.

