Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Puja rituals, timings, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata?

As the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri progresses, devotees immerse themselves deeper into devotion, celebrating the divine feminine energies embodied in various forms of Goddess Durga. Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), also known as Skanda Mata.

Who is Maa Skandamata?

Maa Skandamata, also known as Padmasana Devi (lotus-throned goddess), is depicted with four arms and a radiant white complexion. She rides a lion, a symbol of strength and power. In two of her hands, she holds a lotus flower, a symbol of purity and enlightenment. One hand is raised in Abhaya Mudra, the gesture of fearlessness, while the other cradles her son, Lord Kartikeya, the god of war. This pose beautifully captures the essence of Maa Skandamata – a mother who offers both love and protection.

Puja timings:

Shubh Muhurat: The auspicious time for performing the puja of Maa Skandmata this year falls on Saturday, April 13th, till 12:04 PM. Panchami Tithi (the fifth lunar day) begins on April 12th at 01:11 PM and continues until April 13th at 12:04 PM.

Puja rituals:

Here's a general outline of the puja rituals:

Preparations: Take a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably grey, the colour associated with the fifth day. Create a clean and sacred space for the puja.

Invocation: Invite Maa Skandamata to be present with a puja invocation mantra.

Kalash Sthapana (if observing all nine days): If you've been performing Ghatasthapana daily throughout Navratri, tend to the established Kalash (pot) as part of the puja.

Panchamrut and Abhishek: Prepare Panchamrut (a mixture of five ingredients) and offer it to the idol of Maa Skandamata. Perform Abhishek (holy bath) with water, milk, curd, ghee, and honey.

Archana: Offer prayers and chants (mantras) dedicated to Maa Skandamata.

Aarti: Perform Aarti (offering of light) with a ghee lamp or diya.

Bhog: Offer food (Prasad) to Maa Skandamata. Traditionally, bananas and nuts are favoured offerings on this day.

Prayer and conclusion: Conclude the puja with prayers for your well-being and that of your loved ones.

Significance:

The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to celebrating the strength and love of mothers. Devotees pray to Maa Skandamata for blessings of a happy family life, knowledge, success, and spiritual growth. By worshipping her, they seek the divine mother's grace to nurture their own maternal instincts and cultivate a sense of well-being in their families.

Here's a common mantra you can chant during the puja: