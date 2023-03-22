Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1: Goddess Shailputri puja vidhi, mantra, and aarti

Chaitra Navratri's first day of the Navratri celebration is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Shailputri, the first incarnation of the Hindu goddess Durga. Shail refers to mountains, and Putri, which means daughter, makes up the name Shailputri. She is also referred to as Sati, Parvati, and Hemavati. Hindu legend holds that Shailputri is the reincarnation of Sati, the daughter of King Daksha and the wife of Lord Shiva. Due to her father's humiliation, Sati set herself on fire. In her next birth, she was born as Parvati and later became Shailputri.



The image of Goddess Shailputri riding a bull symbolises the strength of Dharma, or righteousness. She is holding a trishul, a lotus flower, a damaru, and a rosary or mala. She wears a red saree and adorns her hands with bracelets and bangles. These symbols represent: bravery and spiritual awakening; purity and enlightenment; the rhythmic cycle of life and death; focus and meditation; and power as well as desire. As per astrology, the moon is ruled by the goddess Shailputri. All the negative effects of the moon can be reversed by worshipping her.

Mantra:

On this day, the following Goddess Shailputri mantra is sung with devotion to achieve success, tranquillity, and wealth.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारुढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

("Vande Vanchit Labhay Chandrashekhar Shekhar Am I

Vrisharudham Shooldharam Shailputreem Yashasvineem ||")

Stuti: या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:॥

Goddess Shailputri Aarti:

"जय शैलपुत्री माता, तुम सबसे अनुपम । ब्रह्मा विष्णु महेश्वरी, तुम सदा

सहायम्॥

त्रिदशाधिपति ज्वाला, सब जगत की महान्। आरती उतारते हम तुम भक्त जनों के लिए सुखदायी ॥

जय शैलपुत्री माता, तुम सबका सुखदाता। पापों से रक्षा करो, भक्ति

निरंतर भरो ॥

दुर्गा देवी जय जय माता जगदम्बे । तुम हो विश्वास की धारा, तुम हो शक्ति जगदम्बे ॥"

("Jay Shailputri Mata, Tum Sabse Anupam, Brahma

Vishnu Maheshwari, Tum Sada Sahayam.

Tridashadhipati Jwala, Sab Jagat Ki Mahan, Aarti Utarate Ham, Tum Bhakt Janon Ke Liye Sukhdayi.

Jay Shailputri Mata, Tum Sabka Sukhdata, Papon Se Raksha Karo, Bhakti Nirantar Bharo.

Durga Devi Jay Jay, Mata Jagdamba, Tum Ho Vishwas Ki Dhara, Tum Ho Shakti Jagdamba.")

Puja Vidhi

Place the Kalash and sing the mantra for Maa Shailputri. Provide sindoor, flowers, incense, akshat (rice), frankincense, and other items to the goddess as a form of worship. Then recite the aarti. According to legend, Mata Shailputri should only be worshipped while a light fueled by cow's ghee or camphor is lit.

