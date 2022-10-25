Bhai Dooj 2022 is on 26 Oct or 27 Oct? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantra

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bhai Dooj 2022 is on 26 Oct or 27 Oct?

Bhai Dooj 2022: After Diwali 2022, the festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated with great enthusiasm. While the festival is usually celebrated one day after Diwali, this year due to the solar eclipse, the festival is celebrated two days after Diwali. Bhai Dooj is a symbol of the undying love of brother and sister. On this day, all the sisters wish for the long life and happiness of their brother. Since no auspicious event can take place on October 25 due to Surya Grahan, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and wish them happiness and prosperity in their life. In return, the brothers gift them something special.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Shubh muhurat

The Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month is starting at 2:42 pm on 26 October 2022 and will end the next day on 27 October at 12:45 pm. So the shubh muhurat for Bhai Dooj is from 1:12 pm to 3:27 pm on Thursday.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Puja Vidhi

As per the rituals, sisters start their day by preparing a 'chauk' using rice paste. They also prepare a thali with materials needed for the puja. Vermillion, rice, oil lamp and sweets are some basic things needed for the puja. Some also keep pumpkin flowers, betel nuts and a silver coin on their hands and pour some water on them. Following this, put vermillion ‘Tilak’ on your brother’s forehead. Feed your brother with a sweet of his choice. The brother to shares the sweets with their sisters and give them presents.

Bhai Dooj 2022: History and Significance

According to the scriptures, it is very auspicious to celebrate Bhai Dooj in the afternoon. On this day sisters pray for brother's long life and worship Yamraj, Yamdoot and Chitragupta. It is believed that on this day Yamraj came to his sister Yamuna's house in the afternoon, so worshiping Bhai Dooj in the afternoon is considered auspicious.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja Mantra

गंगा पूजा यमुना को, यमी पूजे यमराज को. सुभद्रा पूजे कृष्ण को गंगा यमुना नीर बहे मेरे भाई आप बढ़ें फूले फलें.

