Bhai Dooj 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj is a symbol of the undying love of brother and sister. On this day, all the sisters wish for the long life and happiness of their brother. Since no auspicious event can take place on October 25 due to Surya Grahan, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month.Our country is becoming digital and that's why to ensure that you wish all your brothers a happy Bhai Dooj, we bring you some wishes, best WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings.

Bhai Dooj 2022: SMS, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Greetings

-Bhai, Together we laughed and together we cried, the affection we share for each other is immense. Cheers to relive all the beautiful memories of childhood. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-You are the only one on this earth with whom I can share my pains, fears and happiness. Thanks for being a very understanding, inspiring and wonderful brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

-Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity to our lives. Let us pray for each other and wish we stay protected all the time in everything. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

-You are a special brother that none other is blessed with on this earth. I always pray for your long life and good health. Cheer up and stay blessed on this Bhai Dooj and always!

Bhai Dooj 2022: HD Wallpapers and Images

