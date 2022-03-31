April Fools’ Day: Know the history, significance of pranking people on 1st April and how to celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK April Fools' Day is celebrated on April 1 every year

Come April 1 and everyone will be trying to prank you, shouting 'It's April Fools''. Although the tradition of April Fools' has been around for years, still, many of us can't help but get fooled by our peers and family members on this day. Before we try to plan out our pranks, it is important to understand what April Fools' is about and where and how do people celebrate it?

Origin of April Fools'

The debate on when and how April Fools began to be celebrated is debated. As per rd.com the earliest recorded mentions, including the following excerpt from a 1708 letter to Britain’s Apollo magazine, “Whence proceeds the custom of making April Fools?”

Historians also speculate that April Fools' dates back to 1582. It was back in the time when France switched to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian calendar. It is said that the day was first celebrated in Europe. The first mention of April Fools’ Day in Britain was in 1686, when biographer John Aubrey described April 1st as a “Fooles holy day.”

When is April Fools' Day 2022

April Fools’ Day always occurs on the first of April.

April Fools' celebration

April Fools' is marked by playing pranks with people around you, it may be your co-workers, family or friends.

Other meanings behind April Fools'

In Greece, successfully tricking someone on April Fools' is said to bring the prankster good luck for the entire year. In some parts of the country, rainfall on April 1 is said to have healing abilities, reports rd.com.

How can you celebrate April Fools'?

Try playing a light prank on someone this April Fools' but don't go overboard with the joke. If you are not good at following or think you can't hold up the garb of lying for long, be careful if someone's trying to play fishy with you. They might be looking to prank you on the occasion of April Fools'.