Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: 5 special things of the event

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The big fat Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, extravagance, and traditional rituals. And when it comes to the wedding of two prominent families in India, the celebrations become even more spectacular. One such wedding that has been the talk of the town is the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities are about to kick off with a bang and have been making headlines ever since. From star-studded guest lists to lavish decorations and stunning outfits, these pre-wedding festivities will have all the elements of an extravagant affair. The celebrations, which will last for three days, will start on March 1. According to India Today reports the events will be held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. 10,000 guests have been invited for the pre-wedding event.

“With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever,” the invite reads.

March 1

An Evening in Everland

Enter a mystical realm filled with dancing, music, visual arts, and a unique surprise with the dress code set as "elegant cocktail attire".

March 2

A Walk on the Wildside

A unique experience will be held outdoors at the Ambani's animal sanctuary in Jamnagar with a "jungle fever" ambience.

Mela Rouge

An exquisite carnival serves as the backdrop for a memorable evening of music and dancing translating to a "desi dance romance". South Asian ensembles have been suggested for the particular festivity.

March 3

Tusker Trails

After enjoying a delicious meal, spend the afternoon exploring nature's marvels. "Casual chic" outfits have been suggested for the event.

Hastakshar

The grand finale will be the celebration of heritage Indian wear.

But amidst all the glitz and glamour, there were a few special things that made this event truly remarkable. Let's take a look at five of them.

Traditional Touch

Despite being a high-profile event, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will have a strong focus on tradition and culture. The events will be filled with traditional rituals and customs, honouring the rich heritage of India.

Star-studded Guest List

It's no secret that the Ambani family shares a close bond with Bollywood celebrities. And their pre-wedding festivities will be no exception.

Extravagant Decorations

From the stunning floral arrangements to the elaborate stage setups, the decorations at the pre-wedding celebrations will be nothing short of breathtaking.

Spectacular Performances

No Indian wedding is complete without some music and dance. And with a guest list that consists of some of the most talented performers in the country, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be a treat for the senses.

Personal Touch

Despite being a grand affair, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities will be truly special because of the personal touch added by the families.

On January 19, 2023, Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Dhol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding will take place in Mumbai in July. We wish Anant and Radhika a lifetime of happiness and love as they embark on this new journey together.

ALSO READ: President Murmu inaugurates 'Purple Fest' for specially-abled at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Deets Inside