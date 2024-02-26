President Murmu inaugurates 'Purple Fest' for specially-abled at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE President to launch 'Purple Fest' for specially abled

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, a part of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has organised an exciting event following the triumph of the 'International Purple Fest, 2024' in Goa. This vibrant 'Purple Fest' has been inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu today at Amrit Udyaan within the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises.

The fest witnessed the participation of over 10 thousand Divyangjans alongside their companions. Spearheaded by the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, this event promises a day filled with inclusivity and joy.

Attendees can expect an array of interactive stalls from organisations championing accessibility, inclusion, and disability rights. From exploring the scenic beauty of Amrit Udyaan to delving into educational initiatives like 'Know Your Disabilities,' the fest offers something for everyone.

Moreover, visitors can unwind at the Purple Cafe, engage with the artistic brilliance of the Purple Kaleidoscope, or immerse themselves in the Purple Live Experience Zone, gaining insights into the lives of individuals with disabilities. Sports enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to witness the remarkable talents showcased at the Purple Sports Arena.

Beyond the festivities, attendees are encouraged to explore the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, enriching their understanding of inclusivity while appreciating its historical significance.

More than just a celebration, the 'Purple Fest' serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration. By challenging misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding disabilities, the event aims to foster a society that embraces diversity and inclusion.

Through awareness-raising activities and insightful discussions, the fest endeavours to promote empathy, acceptance, and understanding toward persons with disabilities. It's a testament to the collective effort towards building a more inclusive and accessible world for all.

