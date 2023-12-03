Air pollution caused by traffic can increase BP, tips to protect yourself while traveling

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Air pollution caused by traffic can increase BP

Who likes to be stuck in traffic? That's why we often try to avoid traffic. To avoid this, either leave home early or try to avoid peak traffic times. However, apart from being late for work due to traffic, there can also be health-related harm. Recently, research has revealed that air pollution caused by traffic can make you a victim of high blood pressure. This research conducted at the University of Washington revealed that traffic can cause the problem of high blood pressure, which can last for the next 24 hours. The increase in blood pressure can be equal to the increase in BP caused by a high-sodium diet. This can also cause heart disease in the future. Let us know how we can protect ourselves from pollution while traveling.

Keep windows closed: Keeping the car window open can cause polluted air from outside to come in and make you sick. Therefore, keep the car windows closed while traveling. This will cause less pollution inside the vehicle. Use mask: Using an N95 mask while going out can protect one from air pollution to a great extent. Even if you are using your vehicle, wear a mask because pollution can also enter your vehicle, which can be harmful to your health. Check air quality: Before going anywhere, check the AQI of that place. If the AQI of that place is high, then try to avoid traveling there, but if you have to go out of compulsion, then go there wearing a mask. Install HEPA filter: If you use your car to commute, use a HEPA filter. This will clean the pollutants present in the air inside your vehicle and will also reduce the harm to health. Keep drinking water: Water does not allow the mucus layer in your throat to become too thick. Due to this, there is no problem in breathing. Therefore, take care of hydration and keep drinking water. This protects from the harm caused by pollution.

