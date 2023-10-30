Air Pollution: 10 Indian Cities With Cleanest AQI

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aizawl in Mizoram has the cleanest air in India

Air pollution has emerged as one of the biggest environmental health risks in the 21st century. In addition to impacting human health, pollutants in the atmosphere are changing the climate, threatening the existence of millions of species living on our planet. The latest report on Air Quality in India has been released. With no surprise, Delhi, Greater Noida, and Faridabad are the most polluted cities in India, and Aizawl in Mizoram has the cleanest air in India. Despite registering less pollution than in 2019, Delhi is still the most polluted city. However, around eight cities in Karnataka have clean air in India. Madhya Pradesh's Indore is still the cleanest city in the current ranking.

10 cleanest cities in India

According to a report by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends, which analyses the air quality data, Karnataka has a dominance in the top 10 places in India with the cleanest air. Out of them, Aizawl has the cleanest air followed by Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka. The third spot is taken by Mandikhera in Haryana, followed by Chamarajanagar, Madikeri, Vijayapura, Raichur, Shivamogga, Gadag, and Mysuru in Karnataka.

Also Read: Visa-free travel: Best places you must explore in Sri Lanka

Air pollution increased in North India

Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Lucknow are among the 21 Indian cities that feature in the list of 30 most polluted cities in the world in terms of PM2.5 levels. According to the World Air Quality Report, North India is once again heading towards the worst time of the year in terms of air quality. The share of stubble burning in the national capital's PM2.5 pollution rose to 36 percent last week. However, one might think that air pollution is everywhere in India, but this is not true, as many cities have successfully managed to keep their air clean.

Read More Lifestyle News