Visa-free travel: Best places you must explore in Sri Lanka

Visa-free travel: Sri Lanka recently decided to offer free tourist visas to Indian travellers until March 31, 2024, as part of a trial program. This decision has been taken in a bid to revive the country's struggling tourism industry. Besides India, the visa-free travel offer is also available to travellers from six other countries: Russia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

The country which is popular for its stunning islands, beautiful beaches, rich wildlife, delicious food, and vibrant culture already attracts tourists from all over the world.

With this change in visa rules for Indian tourists, India TV has compiled a list of 6 lesser-known, travel spots in Sri Lanka that one should definitely consider adding to their bucket list.

6 unexplored travel spots in Sri Lanka

Anuradhapura: Known for its rich history and culture, Anuradhapura is a remarkable place to visit in Sri Lanka. It's an ancient city, more than 2,000 years old, and it used to be the very first capital of the country. It was a major hub for Theravada Buddhism, one of the main branches of Buddhism. Jaffna: You'll find Jaffna in Northern Sri Lanka, a place with a special culture all its own, influenced by its Tamil heritage. You can visit ancient Hindu temples, colourful markets, and savour local dishes like crab curry to truly experience this unique culture. Ella Rock: For those who love nature and seek adventure, don't miss out on Ella Rock. Hiking to Ella Rock is a fantastic experience that offers stunning, wide-open views of lush tea plantations, picturesque hills, and valleys. It's Yala National Park: Yala National Park, though not entirely unknown, is quieter than some other parks. It's a dream come true for wildlife lovers. You can spot leopards, elephants, and a variety of beautiful birds in their natural homes. Knuckles Mountain Range: This place, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage site, is a paradise for people who love trekking. The unspoiled scenery, misty forests, and a wide range of plants and animals make it a truly beautiful getaway. It's a peaceful option for those looking to escape the crowds in the more popular hill country destinations. Trincomalee: Trincomalee offers peaceful, unspoiled beaches and historic places like Fort Frederick. It's a great spot for beach relaxation, snorkelling, and exploring old temples.

