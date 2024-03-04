'A Thousand Shadows' by Dr Navin Sakhuja: A journey into capturing the essence of the environment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'A Thousands Shadows', is an amazing book by Dr Navin Sakhuja.

Books have the power to transport us to new worlds, to ignite our imagination, and to evoke emotions we never knew existed. They have the power to heal, to inspire, and to change lives. And this is exactly what Dr Navin Sakhuja's latest book, 'A Thousand Shadows', does.

Released on March 3, 'A Thousand Shadows' is a collection of photographs that explores the depths of the environment through vivid storytelling and powerful imagery. It is a testament to the power of photographs and their ability to connect us on a deeper level.

Navin Sakhuja, the author of 'A Thousand Shadows', is a well-known and respected senior ophthalmologist in Delhi, Dr Navin Sakhuja is also a keen photographer with over 6 exhibitions under his belt. Three of those exhibitions have been in partnership with the Discovery Channel and were very well received.



His forte lies in wide landscapes and this is his first foray into publishing. He has brought out a large format beautiful coffee table book, called 'A Thousand Shadows'.

This book deals with the very relevant subject of the state of the environment. The photographs laid out in a large format book showcase the planet as it was 150 million years ago. The photographs have been taken from various parts of Earth which have had little to no influence on man. They cover the ends of the earth and showcase the planet as it was, so we may realize what we have lost and what is to be regained.

A Thousand Shadows is not just a book; it is an experience. It will take the reader on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, leaving them mesmerised and wanting more. Sakhuja's book captures the earth in all its complexities, making this book a must-buy for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The book launch event was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi. The book was released by noted filmmaker and environmentalist, Pradip Krishen followed by a discussion with the author, Dr Navin Sakhuja. The event was attended by many well-known celebrities and personalities from the city of Delhi.