Pitru Paksha 2019: Know the date, time and importance of Shradh

Pitru Paksha 2019: It is celebrated from Bhadrapada Poornima of Ashwin month to Amavasya of Ashwin month and is dedicated to the ancestors. During this time of 16 days, Hindu people pay homage to their ancestors (Pitras) through the offerings of food and money. It is believed that that this time of eth year, ancestors come to earth to bless their kin. This time Pitru Paksha is starting from 13th September and will end on September 28 with the Amavasya also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.
What is Shradh?
In these 16 days, whatever we donate in remembrance of our ancestors is called Shradh. According to the scriptures, it is believed that those who have died come to earth in their subtle form and accept the offering of their kin.
Regarding Shradh, it is told in the Harvansh Purana that Bhishma Pitamah had told Yudhishtar that the person doing the shradh attains happiness in both worlds. Pleased with the offerings of Shraddh, Pitra give blessings to everyone according to whatever they want. Those who wish for a baby are blessed with one, other who wish for happiness are blessed with the same in these days.
Who should do shradh?
Although the right for Shradh is reserved for the son, if there are no sons, then grandson, great grandson or widowed wife can also perform Shradh. At the same time, the wife can perform Shradh if the son is not present at the same place.
Shradh dates
September 13 - Purnima Shradh
14 September - Pratipada
15 September - Dwitiya
16 September - Tritiya
September 17 - Chaturthi
September 18 - Panchami Maha Bharani
September 19 - Shashthi
September 20 - Saptami
September 21 - Ashtami
September 22 - November
September 23 - Dashami
September 24 - Ekadashi
25 September - Dwadashi
26 September - Trayodashi, Magha Shradh
27 September - Chaturdashi Shradh
September 28 - Pitra immersion, Mahalaya Amavasya
