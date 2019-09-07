Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pitru Paksha 2019: Know the date, time and importance of Shradh

Pitru Paksha 2019: It is celebrated from Bhadrapada Poornima of Ashwin month to Amavasya of Ashwin month and is dedicated to the ancestors. During this time of 16 days, Hindu people pay homage to their ancestors (Pitras) through the offerings of food and money. It is believed that that this time of eth year, ancestors come to earth to bless their kin. This time Pitru Paksha is starting from 13th September and will end on September 28 with the Amavasya also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.

What is Shradh?

In these 16 days, whatever we donate in remembrance of our ancestors is called Shradh. According to the scriptures, it is believed that those who have died come to earth in their subtle form and accept the offering of their kin.

Regarding Shradh, it is told in the Harvansh Purana that Bhishma Pitamah had told Yudhishtar that the person doing the shradh attains happiness in both worlds. Pleased with the offerings of Shraddh, Pitra give blessings to everyone according to whatever they want. Those who wish for a baby are blessed with one, other who wish for happiness are blessed with the same in these days.

Who should do shradh?

Although the right for Shradh is reserved for the son, if there are no sons, then grandson, great grandson or widowed wife can also perform Shradh. At the same time, the wife can perform Shradh if the son is not present at the same place.

Shradh dates

September 13 - Purnima Shradh

14 September - Pratipada

15 September - Dwitiya

16 September - Tritiya

September 17 - Chaturthi

September 18 - Panchami Maha Bharani

September 19 - Shashthi

September 20 - Saptami

September 21 - Ashtami

September 22 - November

September 23 - Dashami

September 24 - Ekadashi

25 September - Dwadashi

26 September - Trayodashi, Magha Shradh

27 September - Chaturdashi Shradh

September 28 - Pitra immersion, Mahalaya Amavasya

