Vastu Tips: Know right direction of main door entrance for positive energy at home

The entrance of a house explains everything because this is the gateway from which energies constantly goes in and out. This important gate should be maintained with the utmost care while direction should be appropriate to reap rich benefits. Specific directions decide the fate of occupants and if unfortunately placed in the wrong direction then remedies should be followed by traditional rituals prescribed.

All the negative and positive energies surround here and which is why is important to locate the main gate in the proper direction to maintain well-being and prosperity in the house.

The location of the main door plays an important role as you need to figure out on which place can be apt to place the main door. You can do this by standing in front of your home and imaginably dividing your home into two parts where the door can be placed towards the center. It can be either in the left or the right half based on the direction of the door. Watch the video below for full details.