Vastu Tips Benefits of constructing bathroom in East direction

If the Vastu of the hose is appropriate, it helps to relieve you from many problems. The way in which the temple is constructed according to the Vastu, likewise, in which direction is appropriate to construct the bathroom, should also be known.

According to Vastu, it is appropriate to construct a bathroom in the East direction. Along with this, the toilet should be installed in South East, shower and tap in East direction, the heater in igneous angle and washbasin in the North and South direction. Talking about windows and skylights, it is always auspicious if it is always in the East or North direction in the bathroom. At the same time, the windows should be set in such a way that sufficient sunlight reaches. So this was Vastu tips to construct the bathroom in the right direction.

