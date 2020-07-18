Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHACHHABRA08 Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020: Like every year, Lord Shiva devotees are gearing up to celebrate Sawan Shivratri with their families. While the Hindu festival is celebrated with grandeur every year, the COVID19 pandemic has restricted the celebrations this time. On this day, Kawariyas or pilgrims bring back water from the River Ganges and offer the holy water on Lord Shiva’s idol or shivling. They seek blessings of Lord Shiva and celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. Married women pray for the long life of their husbands and children, while unmarried women offer prayers for a happy life ahead.

This year, sawan shivratri is on July 19. It is believed that Lord Shiva fulfills everyone's wishes on this day and bring happiness, prosperity, and success in everyone's life. People also observe fast on this day and chant mantras. They seek blessings from the almighty by offering bel patra, milk, fruits and the water from the River Ganges. On this auspicious day, send prosperity, happiness and luck to your near and dear ones with these messages, quotes and HD images.

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes and quotes

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Sawan Shivratri!

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength.

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives.

Celebrate the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Wishes and quotes (HINDI)

काल का भी उस पर क्या आघात हो ….

जिस बंदे पर महाकाल का हाथ हो..!!

जय महाकाल

कर्ता करे न कर सके, शिव करे सो होय|

तीन लोक नौ खंड में,

महाकाल से बड़ा न कोय..

जय श्री महाकाल

शिव की शक्ति से,

शिव की भक्ति से,

खुशियों की बहार मिले,

महादेव की कृपा से,

आप सब दोस्तों को जिंदगी में प्यार मिले !!

सावन शिवरात्रि की हादिक शुभकामनाएं !!!

Sawan Shivratri 2020 HD Images, Wallpapers

