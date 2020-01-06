Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Lohri 2020: Date, Shubh Muhurat, history, significance of Lohri festival in India

The festival of Lohri is celebrated across the country a day before Makar Sankranti 2020. Usually, Makar Sankranti falls on 14 January and Lohri falls on 13 January. But this time there is confusion about the dates of Makar Sankranti. According to the Almanac, the Sun's transit in Capricorn is happening on January 15 at 02:23 AM. In this sense, Makar Sankranti is falling on 15 January and Lohri on 14 January. But in many places, the festival of Lohri will also be celebrated on 13 January 2020.

Significance of Lohri festival

This festival is a symbol of joy and happiness. This festival is celebrated at the end of autumn. Since then, big days also begin. This festival is mainly celebrated by the people of Sikhism. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab and Haryana. The farmers thank God on this day so that their upcoming harvest is good.

Lohri 2020

How is the festival of Lohri celebrated

This festival is celebrated in the evening. Peanuts, jaggery, sesame seeds and gajak are especially used on this day. In the evening, people burn Lohri in an open area near their house. Peanuts, gajak, sesame and maize are circled in the fire. People celebrate this festival with enthusiasm singing folk songs near this fire. This festival is considered special for the newly married. On this day, newly married couples pray for their happy married life by sacrificing in the fire. This day is remembered by Dulla Bhatti who protected the girls of Punjab.