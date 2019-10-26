Happy Diwali 2019: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, HD Wallpapers and Images for Facebook and WhatsApp

Happy Diwali 2019: People in India have already begun the five-days long celebrations of Diwali. This is the most special festival for Hindus. As Eid is for Islam followers, Christmas is for Christians, the same way Diwali is for Hindu followers. On this auspicious day, people wear new clothes, decorate their house with lights and diyas as well as worship goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha. There are two main days to celebrate the festival -Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali. The main celebration happens on Badi Diwali when children burst crackers and the adults exchange gifts and wish each other harmony. While most of the members get together with their families on this day, there are also people who have to celebrate the festival away from home.

That's why to ensure that you wish all your near and dear ones a Happy Diwali 2019, we bring you some Diwali wishes, best WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you can share!

Happy Diwali 2019: HD Wallpapers

Happy Diwali 2019: SMS, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Greetings

May the joy and light of this beautiful holiday brighten your life, today and always.

Happy Diwali and New Year!

May the diyas and candles that you light,

add a wonderful glow to

your every day life and

bring happiness, prosperity and

contentment to your heart.

Wish You a Very Happy Diwali

Wishing you lots of smiles,

A season of delight,

memories warm and bright...

Enjoy the timeless pleasure of Diwali,

the warmth of home and the company of dear ones.

Happy Diwali!

May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May god bless you now and forever. Happy Diwali!

May your life be as colorful and shimmering as the lights of Diwali. Joy and gaiety surround you forever. Happy Diwali!

May the mirth and merriment of this illuminating festival surround you and your life with happy and positive things.

Happy Deepawali!

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!

