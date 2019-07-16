Guru Purnima with Sadhguru Live on 16th July from 6pm-7pm at Isha Yoga Center

Watch LIVE Guru Purnima with Sadhguru from Isha Yoga Center. Sadhguru calls himself a Yogi. He is a spiritual guru and his life and work are bend towards yoga which he says is a contemporary science, relevant to our times.

On the auspicious ocassion of Guru Purnima, he tweeted some wisdom. He wrote, "Human beings excel when inspired. Only when human beings are truly inspired, they experience & find expression to dimensions they never imagined possible. -Sg @itsanandneel #LapOfTheMaster #GuruPurnima

Ravana was a great emperor & a blazing life. But unfortunately, a blazing life but without balance & a lot of bad press. -Sg #GuruPurnima2019 #Gurupoornima pic.twitter.com/ukoMhS5tId — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 16, 2019

Sending his blessings, he tweeted, "May your unique Inner Nature fully blossom to bring fragrance and beauty to the world. Experience the Boundless Grace of the Guru. Love & Blessings."

Guru purnima 2019: WATCH Sadhguru LIVE from Isha Yoga Center, in the presence of Adi Yogi.