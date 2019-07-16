Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
Watch LIVE: Guru Purnima with Sadhguru

Watch LIVE Guru Purnima with Sadhguru from Isha Yoga Center. Sadhguru calls himself a Yogi. He is a spiritual guru and his life and work are bend towards yoga which he says is a contemporary science, relevant to our times.

New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2019 18:34 IST
Guru Purnima with Sadhguru Live on 16th July from 6pm-7pm at Isha Yoga Center

On the auspicious ocassion of Guru Purnima, he tweeted some wisdom. He wrote, "Human beings excel when inspired. Only when human beings are truly inspired, they experience & find expression to dimensions they never imagined possible. -Sg @itsanandneel #LapOfTheMaster #GuruPurnima

Sending his blessings, he tweeted, "May your unique Inner Nature fully blossom to bring fragrance and beauty to the world. Experience the Boundless Grace of the Guru. Love & Blessings."

Guru purnima 2019: WATCH Sadhguru LIVE from Isha Yoga Center, in the presence of Adi Yogi.

 

