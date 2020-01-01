Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Image, Date, significance, HD pics, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings

This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on 2 January 2020, falling on Thursday. Guru Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a festival celebrated by Sikhs worldwide. The day marks the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, who was one of the Sikh Gurus. Guru Gobind Singh was a spiritual guru, warrior, philosopher and poet. Due to his vast contribution to Sikhism, he is considered by many of his followers to be the eternal guru. On this auspicious day, Sikhs remember their great guru by praying for the prosperity of their near and dear person and listening to the poetry of Gobind Singh. Like most festivals, special dishes are prepared on this day.

History and Significance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Gobind Singh's father Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikhs. He was killed for refusing to convert to Islam and therefore Guru Tegh Bahadur is considered a martyr for religious freedom. After his death, Gobind Singh was made the tenth Guru of the Sikhs at a tender age.

He formed his army of warriors and fought to save his people from being oppressed by other rulers. Guru Gobind Singh and his Khalsa army inspired Sikh devotees to fight the Mughal rulers for their religious freedom and political freedom.

The teachings of the tenth Guru ji are believed to have a major impact on the Sikhs. It was indeed under his guidance and inspiration that the Khalsa followed a strict moral code and spiritual bent.

The warrior, spiritual guru, author and philosopher, Guru Govind Singh has also cited many literary works. In 1708, before his death, the tenth Guru declared the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhism, as a permanent Sikh Guru.

