Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Image, Date, significance, HD pics, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings

This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on 2 January 2020, falling on Thursday. Guru Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a festival celebrated by Sikhs worldwide. The day marks the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, who was one of the Sikh Gurus. Guru Gobind Singh was a spiritual guru, warrior, philosopher and poet. Due to his vast contribution to Sikhism, he is considered by many of his followers to be the eternal guru. On this auspicious day, Sikhs remember their great guru by praying for the prosperity of their near and dear person and listening to the poetry of Gobind Singh. Like most festivals, special dishes are prepared on this day.
History and Significance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
Gobind Singh's father Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikhs. He was killed for refusing to convert to Islam and therefore Guru Tegh Bahadur is considered a martyr for religious freedom. After his death, Gobind Singh was made the tenth Guru of the Sikhs at a tender age.
He formed his army of warriors and fought to save his people from being oppressed by other rulers. Guru Gobind Singh and his Khalsa army inspired Sikh devotees to fight the Mughal rulers for their religious freedom and political freedom.
The teachings of the tenth Guru ji are believed to have a major impact on the Sikhs. It was indeed under his guidance and inspiration that the Khalsa followed a strict moral code and spiritual bent.
The warrior, spiritual guru, author and philosopher, Guru Govind Singh has also cited many literary works. In 1708, before his death, the tenth Guru declared the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhism, as a permanent Sikh Guru.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 Images
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 Quotes
Here are a few inspirational quotes by Guru Gobind Singh:
- When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven.
- I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.
- For this purpose was I born, let all virtuous people understand. I was born to advance righteousness, to emancipate the good, and to destroy all evil-doers root and branch.
- Egotism is such a terrible disease, he dies, to be reincarnated he continues coming and going.
- Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds.