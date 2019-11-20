Charlie Chaplin without moustache to Adolf Hitler at school, 15 rare historical pictures you must see

A photographer is someone who can capture an event, person or place forever in his photograph. Something as simple as a letter sent during ancient times got stored forever in the books of history just because it was clicked. Such images can help people, generation after generation, to witness what happened in the past and eventually played a really important role in shaping the world. With the help of these spectacular images, one can get a new perspective on what it is already known. For instance, we always remember Adolf Hitler as an austere-looking man having brown hair, eyes and toothbrush mustache. But have you ever imagined how his childhood picture would look like?

Got excited? To calm down your excitement levels, we have collected 20 rare pictures from the history that you should definitely see before you die. Have a look and get amazed!

1. Charlie Chaplin without his mustache and makeup holding a doll of his own.

Charlie Chaplin without his mustache and makeup holding a doll of his own.

2. Young Bill Gates posing with his intellectual brainchild.

Young Bill Gates posing with his intellectual brainchild.

3. World War soldiers kissing their lovers.

World War soldiers kissing their lovers

4. Gas mask wedding in Miyakejima, Japan.

Gas mask wedding in Miyakejima, Japan.

5. Young Barrack Obama with his High School basketball team.

Young Barrack Obama with his High School basketball team.

6. The Eiffel Tower under construction.

The Eiffel Tower under construction.

7. Musicians of Titanic who played till death.

Musicians of Titanic who played till death.

8. Adolf Hitler at school, 1899.

Adolf Hitler at school, 1899.

9. The Olympic and the Titanic, 1912.

The Olympic and the Titanic, 1912.

10. Mickey Mouse inspired by gas mask.

Mickey Mouse inspired by gas mask.

11. The MGM lion, Leo, 1928.

The MGM lion, Leo, 1928

12. Gandhi's letter to Hitler, 1939.

Gandhi's letter to Hitler, 1939.

13. 14th Dalai Lama at age 2, 1940.

14th Dalai Lama at age 2, 1940.

14. Evelyn McHale death by jumping from the Empire State Building, 1947.

Evelyn McHale death by jumping from the Empire State Building, 1947.

15. The Berlin Wall under construction, 1961.

The Berlin Wall under construction, 1961.

NOTE: Pictures taken from Wikipedia and other sources on the internet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News