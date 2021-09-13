Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED 21 Differently-abled couples tie the knot at mass wedding, Urge people to get vaccinated & say no to dowry

A total of 21 differently-abled couples tied the knot during the mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Narayan Seva Sansthan in an attempt to help individuals who are underprivileged, organised the 36th Mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur, where 21 differently-abled couples tied the knot in a grand ceremony organised with love by Prashant Aggarwal, President, NSS. The couples took a pledge 'say no to dowry' at the mass wedding.

Abiding by the norms of covid19 and social distancing, 21 newly wedded differently-abled couples urged people 'to get vaccinated.' The couples from five states got married by sending the message of wearing masks to fight the ongoing pandemic.

Aggarwal ensured that the couples got everything they would need to begin a household in the right manner - from fan to utensils to bedding - everything was taken care of.

One of the grooms, Divyang Roshan Lal of Udaipur, who is preparing for the REET exam in Rajasthan, got married to 32-year-old Kamala Kumari in the ceremony. He said "Some lessons we learn from life are when you need very few steps forward to support and we think these few have made a huge difference to the lives of people like us. Narayan Seva Sansthan has been a pillar as it came forward and gave us the direction of life, due to which we are now moving towards a new life. I am sure I will be able to be a good teacher too someday in this life."

Speaking about the mass wedding, Agarwal said, "36th Divyang Mass Marriage Ceremony is an event which is very close to our hearts. As we are entering the 19th year of this flagship campaign related to this - 'Say No To Dowry' we are glad that our efforts have paid off and the organisation has so far helped 2109 couples in leading a happy and prosperous married life. Over the years we have been conducting free corrective surgeries, distribution of ration kits, measurements and operating limbs for the differently-abled, conducting skill development classes and mass marriage ceremonies as well as talent development activities to empower the differently-abled."

24-year-old Divyang Sant Kumari said, who wants to start her own startup through her stitching skills after marriage, said "The differently-abled individuals want to be treated equally and justly in the society."