Tasty zero-oil snacks to satisfy your hunger in evenings with tea

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK You can satisfy your hunger with these four tasty zero-oil snacks

Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for leading a healthy lifestyle. However, it can be challenging to find tasty and healthy snacks that are also low in oil. Fortunately, there are many delicious zero-oil snacks that can satisfy your hunger without compromising your health.

Here are four tasty zero-oil snacks that you can try:

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries are a tasty and healthy alternative to regular fries. To make them, simply slice sweet potatoes into thin fries, sprinkle with salt and spices, and bake in the oven until crispy. You can also add a side of hummus or salsa for extra flavor.

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas

Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fiber, making them a great snack option. To make spicy roasted chickpeas, simply drain and rinse a can of chickpeas, toss with spices like paprika and cumin, and bake in the oven until crispy. These make a delicious and crunchy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or added to salads.

Baked Tortilla Chips

Tortilla chips are a classic snack, but the store-bought varieties can be high in oil and salt. To make a healthier version, simply cut tortillas into wedges, sprinkle with salt and spices, and bake in the oven until crispy. You can also dip them in salsa or guacamole for added flavor.

Fruit Salad

Fruit salad is a refreshing and healthy snack that can be customized to your liking. Simply chop up your favorite fruits and mix together in a bowl. You can also add a squeeze of lime or sprinkle of cinnamon for added flavor.

By incorporating more zero-oil snacks into your diet, you can improve your health and well-being while still enjoying delicious and satisfying snacks.

Read More Lifestyle News