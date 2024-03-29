Tamarind Juice to Lemon Mint Cooler: Quench your thirst with these 5 special drink recipes this Ramadan 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Quench your thirst with these 5 special drink recipes this Ramadan 2024

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is not just a time for fasting but also for spiritual reflection and community bonding. As Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, it's crucial to stay hydrated and energised during the non-fasting hours. With Ramadan 2024 upon us, it's the perfect time to explore some refreshing and nutritious drink options to break your fast. Whether you prefer traditional favourites like Jallab and Sahlab or refreshing options like lemon mint cooler and watermelon rose cooler, these drinks are sure to quench your thirst and uplift your spirits during this blessed month of fasting and prayer. Here are five special drink recipes that will help you stay hydrated and rejuvenated throughout the month.

Tamarind Juice

Tamarind juice is a tangy and refreshing drink that is popular across many Muslim-majority countries during Ramadan. To prepare this drink, soak tamarind pods in warm water for a few hours, then strain the mixture to extract the juice. Add sugar or honey to sweeten according to your preference, and chill before serving. Tamarind juice is known for its cooling properties and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.

Jallab

This traditional Middle Eastern drink is a delightful blend of dates, grape molasses, rose water, and pine nuts. To make Jallab, soak some dates in water overnight, then blend them with grape molasses and rose water. Add a sprinkle of pine nuts and serve it chilled over ice. Jallab is not only refreshing but also rich in essential nutrients, making it an ideal choice to replenish your energy levels after a day of fasting.

Lemon Mint Cooler

Beat the heat with this zesty and invigorating lemon mint cooler. Simply blend fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar, and water together until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any pulp, then refrigerate until cold. Serve the lemon mint cooler over ice with a garnish of fresh mint leaves for a refreshing burst of flavour. This drink is not only hydrating but also aids digestion, making it perfect for breaking your fast.

Watermelon Rose Cooler

Indulge in the natural sweetness of watermelon with this refreshing rose-infused cooler. Simply blend fresh watermelon chunks with a splash of rose water until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any pulp, then refrigerate until chilled. Serve the watermelon rose cooler over ice with a hint of mint for a cooling and hydrating treat. Watermelon is high in water content, making this drink perfect for staying hydrated during Ramadan.

Sahlab

Originating from the Levant region, Sahlab is a creamy and comforting drink made from orchid root powder, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. To prepare Sahlab, mix orchid root powder with milk and sugar in a saucepan over low heat until thickened. Pour the mixture into cups, sprinkle with cinnamon, and serve warm. Sahlab is not only delicious but also soothing, making it an ideal choice for calming the stomach after a day of fasting.

