Try your hands on these 5 rose-infused recipes to elevate your Ramadan 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan is going on in full swing, it brings with it a sense of spirituality, reflection, and togetherness. Alongside the spiritual practices, one of the cherished aspects of Ramadan is the tradition of breaking fast with delicious and nourishing meals. This year, why not add a touch of elegance and aroma to your iftar spread with these five rose-infused recipes? Whether you're looking for a refreshing drink, a sweet treat, or a comforting dessert, incorporating the delicate essence of roses into your cooking is sure to impress your family and guests. Here are 5 rose-infused recipes to try this Ramadan 2024.

Rose Milk

Begin your iftar with a refreshing and soothing glass of rose milk. Combine chilled milk with a splash of rose water and a hint of sweetener like honey or sugar. Stir well and garnish with crushed pistachios or dried rose petals for an extra touch of sophistication. This simple yet elegant drink will hydrate you after a day of fasting while tantalising your senses with its floral aroma.

Rose-infused Dates

Dates are a staple during Ramadan, symbolising the traditional way to break the fast. Elevate this customary treat by infusing the dates with rose syrup. Simply pit the dates, fill them with a small amount of rose syrup, and let them sit for a few hours to absorb the flavour. The combination of sweet dates and fragrant rose essence creates a delightful burst of taste with every bite.

Rosewater Lemonade

Beat the heat during long fasting hours with a revitalising glass of rosewater lemonade. Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with cold water, sugar, and a splash of rose water. Adjust the sweetness according to your preference. Serve over ice and garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint for a refreshing beverage that will invigorate your senses.

Rose-infused Rice Pudding

Treat yourself to a creamy and indulgent dessert with a hint of floral aroma. Prepare a classic rice pudding, but infuse it with rose water during the cooking process. The subtle rose flavour beautifully complements the richness of the pudding, creating a decadent treat that is perfect for ending your iftar meal on a high note.

Rosewater Flavoured Fruit Salad

Revitalise your palate with a vibrant and fragrant fruit salad infused with rosewater. Combine a variety of your favourite fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, grapes, and oranges in a large bowl. Drizzle with a mixture of honey and rose water, then toss gently to coat the fruits evenly. Chill the salad before serving for a refreshing and light dessert option that is both healthy and satisfying.

