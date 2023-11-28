Superfood Sarso: 7 benefits of mustard greens in winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 benefits of mustard greens in winters

The winter season is about to get harsh, and white butter with mustard greens or with cornbread could make you feel better. But do you know, eating mustard greens is not only good for taste, but it also has many benefits for the body? It helps the body to fight many dangerous diseases. Along with this it also diagnoses many diseases. Let us know about the benefits of eating mustard greens.

Benefits of mustard greens

High in Antioxidants: Mustard greens contain three powerful antioxidants. It contains Vitamin K, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C. Greens also contain manganese, folate, and vitamin E. Apart from this, vitamins E, C, and A are also present in sufficient quantity. People suffering from asthma, heart disease, and menopause symptoms benefit greatly from its consumption.

Beneficial in preventing cancer: Mustard greens are known to fight cancer due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can be beneficial in preventing cancer of the bladder, colon, breast, lung, prostate, and ovary.

Beneficial for asthma patients: Mustard greens contain Vitamin C, which helps in the breakdown of histamine. Histamine is a chemical that is produced in large quantities in asthma patients. Apart from this, the magnesium present in greens provides relief to the lungs.

Powerhouse of Nutrients: Mustard greens or mustard plants contain glucosinolates, which are known to have anti-cancer activity and DNA protection. The dark green leafy vegetable is also a powerhouse of nutrients, rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals like iron, folic acid, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Including mustard greens in your diet increases your immunity to fight seasonal diseases. This protects you from heart disease, diabetes, and constipation.

Good for people suffering from anemia: This green leafy vegetable is rich in iron and helps maintain hemoglobin levels. When the level of iron in your body remains constant, your chances of anemia also reduce, so include greens in your diet.

Improves ability to digest food: During winter we become a little lethargic which can slow down the body's metabolism. But mustard greens help you maintain your metabolism. Mustard leaves are rich in minerals which promote better metabolic activity in your body.

Generates energy: The harsh cold and winters drain our energy, due to which we do not feel like doing much, but mustard greens work as a charger for you. Consuming it always keeps you active and fresh. Mixing ghee, butter, or jaggery with mustard greens is a great option.

