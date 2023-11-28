Ragi Dosa to Upma: 7 low calorie Indian snacks for weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 low calorie Indian snacks for weight loss

One of the most important things to lose weight is to take care of your eating habits. If you are exercising to lose weight, then you will have to pay special attention to your food along with it. You have to include such things in your diet which are low calorie and low fat. So let us tell you 7 such Indian snacks that are low calorie and can help in reducing your weight.

1. Ragi Dosa

Dosa is a dish in South Indian dish which, apart from being healthy and tasty, will also help in controlling your weight. If you also want to lose weight, then instead of dal and rice batter, make ragi dosa. It is tasty and low in calories.

2. Upma

Upma is rich in nutrients and is also suitable for weight loss. You can use many types of vegetables to make this recipe. Some vegetables help in keeping your appetite under control which proves beneficial in reducing your weight.

3. Dhokla

Dhokla, one of the Gujarati dishes, is also rich in low calories. It is made from gram flour and cooked in steam. Therefore it becomes a low-calorie snack. Which you can include in your diet for weight loss.

4. Tandoori Gobhi

Food dishes prepared in tandoor are low calorie because there is no need for oil in making them. It is marinated in spices and roasted in the tandoor. This Tandoori Cauliflower recipe is perfect as a delicious, low-calorie snack.

5. Cucumber Raita

This special raita is full of the goodness of cucumber. Cucumber is a great option to include in your diet for weight loss because about 95 percent of it consists only of water. Therefore it can help in weight loss.

6. Oats Idli

Idli made from fermented batter is very beneficial for gut health. Besides this, it is low calorie which can help in reducing your weight. If you also want to eat tasty and healthy food and you like variety in your food, then you can include this dish in your meal.

Also Read: Morning or evening? What is the best time to have coffee?

7. Poha

Poha is an Indian breakfast that is very much liked. It is made in different ways in many parts of the country. Apart from being low-calorie, it is also very tasty. It is light, healthy, and very nutritious to eat. You can also include it in your diet for weight loss.

Read More Lifestyle News