Morning or evening? What is the best time to have coffee?

Some people like to drink coffee in the morning, evening, or at bedtime, but do you know, that drinking coffee at this time can be harmful to health? This may cause insomnia. Due to lack of sleep, one may have to face many serious problems like heart disease, cancer, hormonal problems, etc. If you drink coffee every morning, it reduces the natural energy in the body. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can cause acidity problems. Drinking coffee before eating can be dangerous for the body.

This is the best time to drink coffee

Cortisol is considered essential for the body's stress response. Cortisol determines your energy levels as well as stress levels throughout the day. After waking up in the morning, cortisol level in the body increases. If you drink coffee in the morning, it reduces the natural energy in the body, hence avoid drinking coffee in the morning. Apart from this, drinking coffee on an empty stomach can cause acidity problems. Due to this, there is a burning sensation in the chest. Drink coffee only 1-2 hours after waking up in the morning, this can prove to be the right time for you. Apart from this, drinking coffee before eating can be dangerous for the body.

Disadvantages of drinking excessive coffee

If you are a high BP patient and drink coffee in excess, it can further increase the problem of BP. There may also be a risk of heart stroke in the body, so avoid things containing caffeine.

Many people drink more coffee than necessary to keep the body warm during the winter season. In such a situation your digestion may get spoiled. This may cause constipation and gas problems.

Drinking excessive amounts of coffee also affects the bones. Due to this, you may suffer from severe pain in your joints.

If you are often troubled by sleep problems, then you should not drink coffee. The caffeine present in it affects sleep. In such a situation, drinking too much coffee can have adverse effects on health.

