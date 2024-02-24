Suffering from a sore throat? 5 foods and drinks you should avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 foods and drinks to avoid in sore throat

A sore throat can be a real downer, making even simple tasks like swallowing uncomfortable. While it usually resolves on its own within a few days, choosing the right foods and drinks can significantly speed up healing and ease the discomfort. But just as important as knowing what to consume is knowing what to avoid. Here are 5 foods and drinks that can further irritate your sore throat and prolong your suffering.

Citrus fruits and juices:

While citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C, they are highly acidic and can aggravate a sore throat. Similarly, citrus juices, such as orange juice and lemonade, can sting the throat and increase discomfort. It's best to avoid these acidic foods and opt for non-acidic alternatives like applesauce or banana smoothies.

Spicy foods:

Spicy foods like chilli peppers, hot sauces, and spicy curries can irritate an already inflamed throat, causing further pain and discomfort. The capsaicin present in these foods can intensify the burning sensation and make swallowing more challenging. To soothe a sore throat, opt for bland, mild foods like rice, boiled potatoes, or plain toast until symptoms improve.

Dairy products:

Dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yoghurt, can thicken mucus production, making it harder to clear congestion and exacerbating throat discomfort. Additionally, dairy may coat the throat, creating a layer that traps bacteria and prolongs infection. Temporarily avoid dairy until the sore throat subsides, opting for dairy-free alternatives like almond milk or coconut yoghurt if necessary.

Crunchy snacks:

Crunchy snacks like chips, crackers, and pretzels can scratch the delicate lining of the throat, leading to increased pain and discomfort. Additionally, these snacks can be dry and difficult to swallow, further aggravating throat irritation. Instead, opt for soft, easy-to-eat foods like mashed potatoes, smoothies, or gelatin desserts.

Alcoholic beverages:

Alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, and spirits can dehydrate the body and worsen throat discomfort. Alcohol can also irritate the lining of the throat, making it more susceptible to infection and prolonging recovery time. It's best to avoid alcohol altogether when experiencing a sore throat and stick to hydrating beverages like water, herbal teas, or diluted fruit juices until symptoms improve.

ALSO READ: Honey and Lemon Tea to Turmeric Milk: These drinks will soothe your sore throat and scratchiness