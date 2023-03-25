Honey and Lemon Tea to Turmeric Milk: These drinks will soothe your sore throat and scratchiness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These drinks will soothe your sore throat and scratchiness

A sore and scratchy throat can be uncomfortable and even painful, making it difficult to talk, eat, and drink. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including viral or bacterial infections, allergies, or environmental irritants. There are several drinks that can help soothe and alleviate these symptoms. Here are the five best drinks to relieve a sore and scratchy throat.

Honey and Lemon Tea

Honey and lemon tea is a classic remedy for sore throats. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey can help reduce swelling and fight off infection, while the vitamin C in lemons can boost the immune system. To make honey and lemon tea, simply add a tablespoon of honey and the juice of half a lemon to a cup of hot water and stir.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help relieve sore throat pain and reduce inflammation. To make ginger tea, simply grate a tablespoon of fresh ginger into a cup of hot water and let it steep for a few minutes. You can also add honey and lemon for additional flavor and benefits.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe a sore throat. To make turmeric milk, heat a cup of milk in a saucepan with a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper, and a tablespoon of honey. Stir until well combined and drink while hot.

Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve sore throat symptoms. To make cinnamon tea, simply add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a cup of hot water and let it steep for a few minutes. You can also add honey and lemon for additional flavor and benefits.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help soothe a sore throat and boost the immune system. To make chamomile tea, steep a chamomile tea bag in a cup of hot water for a few minutes. You can also add honey and lemon for additional flavor and benefits.

By incorporating these natural remedies into your daily routine, you can soothe your sore throat and boost your overall health.

