Steamed momos to kulhad ka doodh, street food items to enjoy during winter season

During the winter season, the body craves warmth and certain food items are best enjoyed piping hot. The street food culture in India is vibrant and there is something that suits everyone's taste. Be it that bowl of steamed momos, kulhad ka doodh that is boiled for hours and served hot, or freshly prepared chicken soup, check out a list of popular street food items that are best enjoyed during the winter season. Remember, they will taste better if prepared at home for the family and friends.

Momos

Delhi's favourite street food item, momos are best enjoyed during the winter. Dipped in spicy sauce, they will not only tantalize your taste buds but will also be easy on the throat during cold weather.

Kulhad ka doodh

The kulhad ka doodh is a winter delicacy. The smell of milk boiling away at low temperatures and the smell of saffron will draw you from miles away.

Gajar ka halwa

An outing during the winter season will be incomplete without gajar ka halwa. It is delicious, full of nutrition and warm, making it the perfect winter sweet dish.

Thukpa

The Indo-Tibetan noodle soup with flavoured broth and piping hot veggies has become very popular in various parts of the country. This special dish is a winter delicacy and will provide you warmth during the winter cold.

Thukpa is Indo-Tibetan noodle soup

Chicken soup

Chicken soup is full of protein and other nutritional qualities. Enjoy piping bowl of hot soup from a street stall when you step outside during the winter season.

