Winter Delight: Know gajar ka halwa recipe and impress your loved ones

During the winter season, a bowl of lip smacking gajar ka halwa will certainly tempt your taste buds. With the New Year's arriving, it is a great time to try out this traditional Indian sweet dish which is an instant favourite in every family. Since gajar ka halwa is made with dry fruits, ghee, milk and meva, it is not only rich but high on the nutritional scale. It can also be stored and enjoyed at a later time. The benefits of gajar ka halwa are many and you must follow the following recipe to make it easily and quickly.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40-45 minutes

Ingredients

-- Pinch of saffron

-- 2-3 green cardamom pods, crushed

-- 2 cups winter carrots, grated

-- 3 cups milk

-- ¼ cups ghee

-- 10-12 cashew nuts

-- 10-12 almonds

-- ¾ cups sugar

-- Pinch of Salt

How to make Gajar Ka Halwa

-- Heat ghee in a kadai. Add saffron, cardamom, grated carrot and cook till they are soft.

-- Add milk and cook on slow flame till all the milk is evaporated.

-- In another pan, add ghee, cashew nuts, almonds and saute till golden brown.

-- Add this mixture into the kadai and mix well.

-- Now add sugar and salt and mix well. Cook for 4 mins and switch off the flame. Serve hot or cold.

