Shrikhand to Pancake: Best mango recipes you can try at home

National Mango Day 2023 is here and as we all love to gorge on the sweet fruit in its raw form, there are a variety of delicious mango recipes that you can try at home. From a fruity shrikhand to flavorful pancakes, here are some of the best mango recipes that you can make with this fruit.

Shrikhand – A Traditional Maharashtrian Dessert

Shrikhand is a classic Indian dessert that is made with hung curd, sugar, cardamom, saffron, and chopped nuts. To make shrikhand, take half a cup of fresh curd and hang it in a muslin cloth for 2-3 hours. Now mix 2 tablespoons of sugar, a pinch of cardamom powder, and a few strands of saffron in the hung curd. Now add chopped almonds and pistachios to the hung curd mixture and mix everything together. Serve chilled and enjoy this delicious shrikhand with your family.

Mango Pancake

Pancakes are everyone’s favourite breakfast dish. To make a delicious mango pancake, start by making the batter. In a bowl, add 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, half a teaspoon baking soda, and half a teaspoon salt. Now add half a cup of milk to the dry ingredients and mix everything together until smooth. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Grease the pan with butter or oil and pour half a cup of pancake batter into the pan. Now add half a cup of diced mangoes on top of the pancake batter and let it cook for 2-3 minutes until the edges are golden brown. Flip the pancake over and let it cook for another minute or two before serving it with maple syrup and fresh fruit.

Mango Smoothie

A refreshing mango smoothie is perfect for any day! To make it, blend 1 cup of diced mangoes, half a cup of milk, half a cup of yoghurt, 1 tablespoon of honey, and a few ice cubes in a blender until smooth. Serve immediately in chilled glasses and enjoy your homemade smoothie.

Mango Lassi

Mango lassi is a popular Indian beverage made with yoghurt and mangoes. To make it at home, blend 1 cup of diced mangoes, half a cup of yoghurt, 1 tablespoon of honey, half a teaspoon of cardamom powder, and a few ice cubes in a blender until smooth. Serve chilled in tall glasses with some chopped nuts on top as a garnish.

Mango Popsicles

Homemade popsicles are a great way to celebrate National Mango Day. To make mango popsicles at home, blend 1 cup of diced mangoes, half a cup of yoghurt, and 1 tablespoon of honey in a blender until smooth. Now pour the mixture into popsicle moulds and freeze for 4-5 hours before serving them to your family.

Mango Ice Cream

Creamy mango ice cream is one of the best ways to enjoy this season. Start by making an easy custard base by boiling 2 cups of milk with half a cup of sugar until thickened slightly. Take it off the heat and let it cool completely before adding 1 cup of diced mangoes to it. Now churn this mixture in an ice cream maker or freeze it overnight before serving it with some freshly chopped fruits.

These are some of the best mango recipes that you can try at home to celebrate National Mango Day. Whether you are looking for a traditional dessert like Shrikhand or you are craving something more creative like mango popsicles, you are sure to find something that will satisfy your mango cravings.

