National Quinoa Day 2024: Salads to Nuggets, 5 best recipes to savour

Quinoa, the superfood that has taken the world by storm, is celebrated every year on January 16 as National Quinoa Day. To celebrate the special day, we have compiled a list of 5 best quinoa recipes that one must try.

Quinoa Salad with Grilled Vegetables

This refreshing and flavorful salad is packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy and delicious option for any occasion.

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Feta cheese (optional)

Instructions:

1. Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 15 minutes or until all the water is absorbed.

2. Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

3. In a large bowl, toss the sliced vegetables with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

4. Grill the vegetables for about 5 minutes on each side or until they are slightly charred.

5. In a separate bowl, mix the cooked quinoa, grilled vegetables, lemon juice, and chopped parsley.

6. Sprinkle feta cheese on top (optional).

7. Serve the quinoa salad warm or chilled. Enjoy!

Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Switch up your regular stuffed bell pepper recipe with this healthier version that uses quinoa instead of rice. These stuffed bell peppers are not only visually appealing but also a great source of protein, fibre, and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers (any colour)

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can corn, drained

1 cup salsa

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon chilli powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 190°C.

2. Cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes.

3. In a large bowl, mix the cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, salsa, cumin, chilli powder, salt, and pepper.

4. Stuff the mixture into the bell peppers and place them in a baking dish.

5. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top (optional).

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.

7. Serve hot and enjoy!

Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Quinoa is not only limited to salads and sides; it can also be used as a base for a delicious stir-fry. This recipe is a great way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet while still getting the benefits of quinoa.

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 onion, sliced

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions:

1. bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 15 minutes or until all the water is absorbed.

2. In a wok or large pan, heat the vegetable oil over high heat.

3. Add the sliced vegetables and garlic to the pan and stir-fry for about 5 minutes or until they are tender.

4. Stir in the cooked quinoa and soy sauce—season with salt and pepper.

5. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly.

6. Serve hot and garnish with sesame seeds (optional). Enjoy!

Quinoa-Crusted Chicken Nuggets

Who says you can't enjoy comfort food while still eating healthy? These crispy and flavorful quinoa-crusted chicken nuggets are a perfect alternative to the traditional deep-fried version.

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup cooked quinoa

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs, beaten

Olive oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Mix the cooked quinoa, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish.

3. Dip the chicken pieces into the beaten eggs, then roll them in the quinoa mixture until evenly coated.

4. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.

5. Fry the chicken nuggets for 2-3 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown.

6. Transfer the chicken nuggets to a baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes.

7. Serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Quinoa Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yes, you read that right – quinoa chocolate chip cookies! These cookies are a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate chip cookies, and they are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without guilt.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups cooked quinoa

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup honey

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

2. In a large bowl, mix the cooked quinoa, whole wheat flour, baking powder, and cinnamon.

3. In a separate bowl, mix the melted coconut oil, honey, eggs, and vanilla extract.

4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and stir until well combined.

5. Fold in the dark chocolate chips.

6. Drop spoonfuls of the cookie dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

7. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

8. Let the cookies cool for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Enjoy your guilt-free quinoa chocolate chip cookies!

On National Quinoa Day 2024, you must enjoy these dishes at home with your loved ones. Happy Eating!

