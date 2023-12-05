Morning or evening: What is the best and worst time to have green tea?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the best and worst time to have green tea

If we look at the routine of not only our country but the world, most people start their day with a hot drink. Among these too, tea always ranks first. In these changing times, green tea is the favorite morning tea of most people. But very few people know the right and worst time to drink green tea. Read more to know about the same.

The right time to drink green tea

If you think starting the day with green tea is beneficial then you are not completely right. According to Ayurveda, green tea should not be your first drink in the morning or a part of breakfast.

Instead, consume green tea one hour after breakfast or at least one hour after lunch. This will work to break down the fat accumulated in your body. It will also work to speed up the digestive system.

Like other teas, green tea also contains caffeine, which helps in keeping your body active. Whenever you have to do exercise or go for a walk, you will get more benefits by consuming green tea half an hour before that.

Absolute worst times to have green tea

Before sleeping : If you are troubled by sleep-related problems, then you should avoid consuming green tea before sleeping. Although it is known for its soothing properties, it does not induce sleep. This is because it contains caffeine which can inhibit the release of melatonin, preventing you from getting proper sleep.

: If you are troubled by sleep-related problems, then you should avoid consuming green tea before sleeping. Although it is known for its soothing properties, it does not induce sleep. This is because it contains caffeine which can inhibit the release of melatonin, preventing you from getting proper sleep. First thing in the morning : You might think that consuming green tea on an empty stomach can start your metabolism, but it is not so. The strong antioxidants and polyphenols present in green tea increase the production of gastric acid which can potentially upset your stomach.

: You might think that consuming green tea on an empty stomach can start your metabolism, but it is not so. The strong antioxidants and polyphenols present in green tea increase the production of gastric acid which can potentially upset your stomach. Right after taking the medicine: If you are in the habit of popping your medications with a cup of green tea, you need to stop. Consuming green tea after or along with taking your pills can be harmful. The chemicals present in your medicines may react with green tea causing acidity. Therefore, it is advised to consume your tablets with plain water only.

If you are in the habit of popping your medications with a cup of green tea, you need to stop. Consuming green tea after or along with taking your pills can be harmful. The chemicals present in your medicines may react with green tea causing acidity. Therefore, it is advised to consume your tablets with plain water only. After or with your meal: Green tea improves your digestion, but if you drink your green tea with your meal or soon after, it may reduce the absorption of nutrients from the food. This can cause nutrient deficiencies in the long run. Try to keep a gap of at least one hour between your meal and green tea. ​

