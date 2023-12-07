Margaritas, anyone? Head to these 3 places in Noida for the best cocktails

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Margaritas, anyone?

As Christmas and New Year approaches, the festive spirit beckons us to explore the culinary delight. In the heart of this vibrant city Noida, a handful of places stand out for their exceptional cocktails, making them ideal destinations for the upcoming celebrations. In this article, we will explore 3 places that promise not just exceptional food but also an exquisite selection of cocktails, making them the perfect places to indulge in the festive spirit.

3 places in Noida for the best cocktails

The Irish House: At The Irish House, you're in for a treat with their diverse range of cocktails, each sip promising a delightful experience. Don't miss out on the Dark Monk, Maple Dusk, and Topical Sundowner – these are absolute must-tries. What's even better is that they offer cocktails in pitchers, making it the perfect place to bring your friends for a fantastic time!

Chili's Grill & Bar: Chili's Grill & Bar is a well-known spot that doesn't need any introduction! It's the ultimate party destination for Noida residents. Head over there for a fantastic time and enjoy some mouthwatering cocktails. Whether you're into their signature Margaritas, Mandarin Blush, or Kentucky Lemonade, Chili's has mastered the art of crafting delicious cocktails. SodaBottleOpenerWala: If you're a fan of authentic Parsi cuisine, you're in for a treat at SodaBottleOpenerWala, and guess what? They're not just about delicious food; their cocktail game is on point too! One standout is the White As An Edu cocktail – a delightful mix of vodka and Kahlua, giving you this amazing blend of coffee, vodka, and a zesty hint of orange. It's a must-try!

