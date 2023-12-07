Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Margaritas, anyone? Head to these 3 places in Noida for the best cocktails

Margaritas, anyone? Head to these 3 places in Noida for the best cocktails

If you're looking for the perfect blend of delectable food and exquisite cocktails, look no further than these three fantastic places in Noida. They go beyond just serving exceptional dishes – they bring a touch of magic to your celebrations with a carefully curated selection of cocktails.

Surabhi Shaurya Written By: Surabhi Shaurya @SurabhiShaurya Noida Updated on: December 07, 2023 16:55 IST
Margaritas, anyone?
Image Source : FREEPIK (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Margaritas, anyone?

As Christmas and New Year approaches, the festive spirit beckons us to explore the culinary delight. In the heart of this vibrant city Noida, a handful of places stand out for their exceptional cocktails, making them ideal destinations for the upcoming celebrations. In this article, we will explore 3 places that promise not just exceptional food but also an exquisite selection of cocktails, making them the perfect places to indulge in the festive spirit.

3 places in Noida for the best cocktails

  • The Irish House: At The Irish House, you're in for a treat with their diverse range of cocktails, each sip promising a delightful experience. Don't miss out on the Dark Monk, Maple Dusk, and Topical Sundowner – these are absolute must-tries. What's even better is that they offer cocktails in pitchers, making it the perfect place to bring your friends for a fantastic time!
  • Chili's Grill & Bar:  Chili's Grill & Bar is a well-known spot that doesn't need any introduction! It's the ultimate party destination for Noida residents. Head over there for a fantastic time and enjoy some mouthwatering cocktails. Whether you're into their signature Margaritas, Mandarin Blush, or Kentucky Lemonade, Chili's has mastered the art of crafting delicious cocktails.
  • SodaBottleOpenerWala: If you're a fan of authentic Parsi cuisine, you're in for a treat at SodaBottleOpenerWala, and guess what? They're not just about delicious food; their cocktail game is on point too! One standout is the White As An Edu cocktail – a delightful mix of vodka and Kahlua, giving you this amazing blend of coffee, vodka, and a zesty hint of orange. It's a must-try!

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News