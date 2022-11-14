How to make Carrot and Beetroot soup in winter: Step-wise guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check out the recipe for beetroot and carrot juice

Beetroot and carrot soup is one of the healthiest soups that you can relish. It is spicy and sweet in taste. With added flavors of carrot, tomato, ginger, and garlic, the aroma of the hot bowl of savory soup can re-energize and rejuvenate you. The reason is simple- a spoon of this soup contains many vitamins and nutrients which help relieve constipation problems by stimulating the metabolic system. Veggies can help in improving digestion due to the presence of fiber to keep the gut healthy. It also helps in balancing blood sugar levels.

So, in case you're searching for options for healthy soup recipes, then beetroot and carrot soup are excellent ways to satisfy your cravings. If you want to prepare the soup, you need only 25 mins. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1.) 1 tsp butter

2) 1 bay leaf

3) 2 shallots (halves)

4) 1½ cup beetroot (cubed)

5) 1 carrot (cubed)

6) 1 tomato (chopped)

7) ½ tsp salt

8) 2 cup water

9) 2 clove garlic

10) 1 inch ginger

11) 1 tsp pepper (crushed)

12) cream for garnishing

13) mint for garnishing

How to prepare:

1) Take a pressure cooker. Then take 1 tsp butter and saute 1 bay leaf to make it aromatic.

2) Add 2 cloves of garlic, 2 shallots, and 1-inch ginger, and saute until it shrinks slightly.

3) Then add 1½ cup beetroot, and saute for 2 minutes. Add 1 carrot, 1 tomato, and ½ tsp salt

4) Add 2 cups of water into the pressure cooker and let it boil for 3-4 whistles.

5) Let it cool completely.

6) After the vegetables are cooked and cool, blend the picture into a soupy consistency.

7) Then transfer the beetroot-carrot paste into a large kadai.

8) Pour more water and cook for 2-3 minutes

9) Mix well to adjust your consistency as required.

10) Once the soup boils. Don't forget to add 1 tsp pepper and mix well.

11) At the end, you can enjoy beetroot soup garnished with cream and mint.

