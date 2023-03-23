Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fresh Kitchen Hack: five simple ways to extend the shelf life of coriander

Coriander, also known as cilantro or Chinese parsley, is a staple herb in many cuisines around the world. Its fresh and zesty flavor can add a burst of freshness to any dish, but unfortunately, it has a short shelf life. The leaves of coriander wilt and lose their flavor quickly, making it difficult to use them to their full potential. Here are five easy ways to keep coriander fresh for longer.

Store in a jar of water

One of the easiest and most effective ways to keep coriander fresh for longer is to store it in a jar of water. Simply trim the stems of the coriander and place them in a jar of water, like you would with fresh flowers. Cover the jar with a plastic bag or a damp cloth and store it in the refrigerator. This will keep the coriander fresh and hydrated for up to two weeks.

Wrap in paper towel

Another way to keep coriander fresh is to wrap it in a damp paper towel. Dampen a paper towel and wrap it around the coriander, then place it in a plastic bag or container. This will help to retain the moisture of the coriander and prevent it from wilting. Store the bag or container in the refrigerator, and the coriander will stay fresh for up to a week.

Freeze it

If you have a lot of coriander and want to keep it for longer, consider freezing it. Wash and dry the coriander, then chop it finely and place it in an ice cube tray. Fill each cube with water and freeze. Once frozen, pop the coriander cubes out of the tray and store them in a freezer bag. When you need fresh coriander, simply take out a cube and add it to your dish.

Use a herb keeper

A herb keeper is a specialized container designed to keep herbs fresh for longer. These containers have a water reservoir at the bottom, which keeps the herbs hydrated, and an air vent at the top, which allows for air circulation. Simply place the coriander in the herb keeper and store it in the refrigerator.

By following the five simple kitchen hacks to extend the shelf life of coriander, you can significantly reduce food waste and ensure that your fresh herbs remain flavorful and fragrant for longer periods.

