Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Worship maa Brahmacharini, know significance, puja vidhi and mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 22. It is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. She is said to be the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mangal and carries a rosary in one hand and kamandal in the other.

Brahmacharini stands for a devoted female student who only desired to marry Lord Shiva. Maa Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. According to the folklores, she was born in The Himalayas. Devrishi Narada influenced her thoughts and as a result, she practiced tapa or penances with the determination to marry Lord Shiva. The goddess spent hundreds of years doing tapa. The word 'Brahm' in the name Brahmacharini means Tapa. One can please the Goddess with mantra, 'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥'.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

Before commencing the puja, the idol of Maa Brahacharini is washed with Panchamrit - a mixture of five items used in Hindu puja which usually comprises honey, sugar, milk, curd, and ghee. Then the Goddess is offered paan and supari. For performing her puja, you need flowers, roli, akshat and sandalwood. The Goddess is believed to be fond of hibiscus and lotus flowers, so offer a garland made out of these flowers to her and then perform the aarti.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Mantra

Chant the following mantra to seek the blessings of the goddess.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।।

Yā dēvī sarvabhūtēṣu mām̐ brahmacāriṇī rūpēṇa sansthitā |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namō nama: ||

Dadhānā kara padmābhyāma akṣamālā kamaṇḍalū |

Dēvī prasīdatu ma'ī brahmacāriṇyanuttamā ||

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Aarti

