Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Egg or Paneer: Know which has the most protein and is more healthy?

Both paneer and egg are nutrient-rich foods that provide many health benefits. Both are delicious and can be prepared in many ways. They are also considered a good pre-workout snack. However, there's always been a debate as to what is more nutritious between Paneer and Egg. And what is the best source of protein among these two?

If we talk about which is healthier between eggs and paneer, then both have the same amount of nutrition. Both contain vitamins and minerals and both have low carbs and calories. Also, both are very good sources of protein. Approximately 100 grams of paneer contains 14-15 grams of protein. Whereas one egg contains 7-7.5 grams of protein and one egg weighs 50 grams. So 100 grams of egg also contains only 14 grams of protein.

How to include eggs in your diet?

Egg Soup: This recipe is very easy to prepare as well as eat. You only need milk, black pepper, and eggs and you can make this recipe very quickly.

Egg Cup: This is a delicious dish made by mixing eggs with spinach, cheese, and milk. This is a healthy and very quick dish.

Egg Ham: You can eat this dish as a dessert. In this dish, the taste of muffin and ham is mixed which tastes very tasty.

Also Read: Improving digestion to calming nervous system, learn 5 benefits of drinking turmeric milk at night

How to include Paneer in your diet?

Palak Paneer: Consumption of spinach is beneficial from a health point of view. Therefore, Palak Paneer vegetable is considered a healthy diet for the body.

Paneer gravy: You can make paneer curry by mixing things like cashew nuts, garlic, curd, onion, etc. It is also very tasty to eat and very nutritious.

Paneer Pancakes: Paneer pancakes made with skimmed milk and wheat are very tasty to eat and with this excuse, you can give your body plenty of protein and nutrition.