Diet soda to fat-free dairy: Six healthy choices that may backfire

Health plans, whether they are for weight loss, increased stamina, or bodybuilding, should be tailored to the individual while avoiding unhealthy behaviours. However, there are situations when the "healthy" option has drawbacks of its own and may not even be in your best interests. Experts have revealed some facts behind the most popular "healthy" substitutions that may not be healthy at all.

A normal diet to gluten-free:

People choose to follow the gluten-free bandwagon as a method to lose weight, which is a poor strategy according to Kari Ikemoto, RD, with HealthCare Partners in Los Angeles. Gluten-free food has more calories, sugar, salt, and fat while being lower in essential minerals.

Regular soda to diet soda:

According to a 2015 study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, people who frequently consumed diet soda over a nine-year period showed a threefold increase in their abdominal fat.

Artificial sweeteners stimulate the pleasure centre of the brain more than sugar, can be addictive and increase a person's desire for sweets.

Whole-fat dairy to fat-free:

Amy Goodson, RD, a sports nutritionist for the Dallas Cowboys, recommends full-fat milk over skim-free dairy products to reduce the risk of obesity-related abdominal obesity. A 2013 study found that men who drank high-fat dairy products were less likely to develop abdominal obesity than those who did not.

Vegan meat or no meat?

A 2013 study of nearly 72,000 adults found that vegetarians and vegans had a lower body mass index than meat eaters. However, giving up meat is not a foolproof way to lose weight, as high-protein meals are more filling and satisfying. Additionally, getting vitamin B12 from a diet free of animal products may be challenging.

3 large meals a day to 5-6 small meals a day:

Eating meals at regular intervals helps to stabilise blood sugar and curb hunger, but if not checked, eating more frequently during the day can lead to excess calories and weight gain.

Healthy, unprocessed snacks to energy bars:

One energy bar has 120 calories and only 2 grams of protein. Healthy snacks like apples and cheese provide longer-lasting energy whereas energy bars are often loaded with unnatural flavours and hidden sugars like agave syrup, rice syrup, high fructose corn syrup, and addictive sugar substitutes like sucralose.

So, make healthy choices after knowing these facts!

