Chilled Cucumber Soup to Grilled Fish Tacos: 5 summer-special recipes that are light on stomach

As the mercury climbs and the sun beats down, the last thing you want is a heavy meal weighing you down. Summer calls for light, refreshing dishes that satisfy your hunger without leaving you feeling sluggish. These summer-special recipes are not only light on your stomach but also bursting with seasonal flavours that will leave you feeling satisfied and refreshed. Whether you're dining al fresco with friends or enjoying a quiet meal at home, these dishes are perfect for soaking up the best that summer has to offer. Here are the five summer-special recipes that are sure to hit the spot while being gentle on your stomach.

1. Grilled Vegetable Salad

Nothing screams summer like a colourful plate of grilled vegetables. Slice up your favourite veggies—zucchini, bell peppers, eggplant, and cherry tomatoes work wonderfully—toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and grill until they're tender and slightly charred. Arrange them on a bed of mixed greens and drizzle with a light vinaigrette made with lemon juice, olive oil, and a touch of honey. Top with crumbled feta cheese for an extra burst of flavour.

2. Chilled Cucumber Soup

Stay cool as a cucumber with this refreshing chilled soup. Blend cucumbers, Greek yogurt, fresh dill, garlic, and a splash of vegetable broth until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then refrigerate until well chilled. Serve in bowls garnished with a swirl of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped fresh herbs.

3. Shrimp and Avocado Ceviche

Ceviche is a classic summer dish that's both light and flavourful. Marinate cooked shrimp in lime juice until they're firm and opaque, then mix them with diced avocado, chopped tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, and cilantro. Let the flavours meld together in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving. Enjoy with tortilla chips or on its own for a refreshing appetiser or light meal.

4. Watermelon and Feta Salad

This sweet and savoury salad is a quintessential summer treat. Toss juicy chunks of watermelon with crumbled feta cheese, fresh mint leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. The combination of sweet, salty, and tangy flavours is simply irresistible on a hot day. Feel free to add a handful of arugula for some extra greenery.

5. Grilled Fish Tacos

Swap out heavy meats for light and flaky fish in these summery tacos. Season your favourite white fish—such as cod or tilapia—with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and a squeeze of lime juice. Grill until cooked through, then flake into bite-sized pieces. Serve in warm corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, sliced avocado, and a dollop of creamy cilantro lime sauce. These tacos are bursting with fresh flavours and are sure to be a hit at any summer gathering.

