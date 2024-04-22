Buttermilk vs Lassi: Which dahi-based drink is more beneficial during summer?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Buttermilk vs Lassi: Which is more beneficial?

As the scorching summer heat approaches, our bodies crave hydration and refreshment more than ever. In the realm of traditional Indian beverages, two dahi-based drinks stand out as popular choices to beat the heat: Buttermilk and Lassi. While both are derived from yogurt, they possess unique qualities and health benefits. Incorporating these traditional dahi-based drinks into your diet can not only help you beat the heat but also support your overall health and well-being. But which is more beneficial during summers? Let us delve into the comparison of these two quintessential summer saviours to find out.

Buttermilk: The Cooling Elixir

Buttermilk, known as "chaas" in Hindi, is a refreshing and tangy beverage made by thinning yogurt with water and adding spices like cumin, salt, and mint. It's cherished for its cooling properties and digestive benefits, making it a staple in Indian households during summer.

Hydration: With its water content and electrolytes, buttermilk helps replenish fluids lost through sweat, keeping you hydrated and preventing dehydration during hot days.

Digestive Aid: The probiotics present in buttermilk promote gut health by aiding digestion and maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora. It's often consumed after meals to aid digestion and alleviate digestive issues like bloating and indigestion.

Cooling Effect: Buttermilk's cooling effect is attributed to its ingredients like mint and cumin, which have natural cooling properties. It helps in lowering body temperature and providing relief from the sweltering heat.

Lassi: The Creamy Indulgence

Lassi, a creamy yogurt-based drink, comes in various flavours ranging from sweet to savoury. It's made by blending yogurt with water and adding sugar or salt, along with flavourings like fruits, spices, or herbs. Lassi is not only delicious but also offers several health benefits.

Nutrient-Rich: Lassi is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamins, and probiotics, making it a wholesome beverage choice. The addition of fruits or nuts enhances its nutritional profile, providing additional vitamins and minerals.

Energy Booster: The carbohydrates in lassi provide a quick energy boost, making it an ideal drink for replenishing energy levels during hot summer days or after physical activities.

The carbohydrates in lassi provide a quick energy boost, making it an ideal drink for replenishing energy levels during hot summer days or after physical activities. Digestive Health: Similar to buttermilk, lassi contains probiotics that promote gut health and aid digestion. It can help in alleviating digestive discomfort and improving overall digestive function.

Which One Is More Beneficial?

Choosing between buttermilk and lassi depends on individual preferences and health goals. If you're looking for a light and refreshing drink with excellent hydrating and digestive properties, buttermilk is the way to go. It's simplicity and tangy flavour make it a popular choice for quenching thirst and soothing the stomach.

On the other hand, if you prefer a creamy and indulgent beverage packed with nutrients and energy, lassi is the perfect pick. Whether you opt for sweet lassi with fruits or savoury lassi with spices, you'll enjoy its rich flavour and health-boosting properties.

